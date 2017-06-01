Never Forget, 16 years later 8 8 Magik
16 years or 8 8, many have forgotten. Well this started the perilous spiral we are living in right now.
I remember the day this happened, I thought how could anyone believe that "terrorists" did this? It's clearly a military operation that was coordinated perfectly
Many always talk about the thousands of Amerikans who died that day.... But stop and think for a minute about the MILLIONS of people around this world that have been slaughtered since this day 16 years ago.... They control everything people.... They can control the weather, they control everything you see, hell, they control what most people think..... It went to a whole new level, 16 years ago today..... I do indeed hate this wicked govt and all who control it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
