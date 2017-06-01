HERE COMES HURRICANE JOSE! PROJECTED TO HIT EAST COAST AND NEW YORK CITY!
AS IRMA WEAKENS FOCUS SHIFTS TO HURRICANE JOSE NOW HITTING THE EAST COAST AND NEW YORK CITY!
Weather tracking technology and science is used to track a hurricanes path. Jose is now being projected to hit the east coast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment