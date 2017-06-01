NASA Satellite Images Prove Storms are Man Made - Cloud Seeding & HAARP
Evidence has emerged from NASA that the recent outburst of extreme hurricanes in the U.S. are as a result of man-made weather manipulation. Patrick Roddie, a geoengineering expert, discovered newly released NASA Worldview satellite images that show weird anomalies around hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and the paths they are about to follow. His findings match allegations made by other scientists who claim that HAARP is responsible for the recent spate of hurricanes around the world. Yesterday, we published an article in which world renowned physicist Dr. Michio Kaku claimed that ‘man-made’ hurricanes are the result of a government weather modification program in which the skies are sprayed with nano particles and storms then “activated” through the use of “lasers”. Anongroup.org reports: In this video, one can see the feathery features, haze, and wave patterns commonly seen in a chem-trail* sprayed and electromagnetically zapped sky, appearing around the hurricanes and their paths. Lines of sprayed aerosols and wispy, feathery features easily recognizable as geoengineering material were spotted around the recent hurricanes. The anomalous nature of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and possibly the new hurricanes Jose and Katia, should prompt people to investigate whether or not geoengineering played a role in this. Nasa also has a cloud machine. Man really can make clouds and always has been able to with rapid evaporation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment