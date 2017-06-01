Gerald Celente WARNING: Get Prepped for Global Systemic Collapse New 2017!
the US war machine has a well-defined pattern of behavior and there’s no reason to take them at their word when their pundits start assuring us that this latest Bad Guy really, really, is trying to destroy the world. The fact is that war is a racket and America is the war capital of the world. It’s about calling out the consistent pattern of lying and needless violence, not any kind of absolutist stance against violence itself.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Gerald Celente
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment