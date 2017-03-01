Max Keiser Report: Credit Freeze
Max & Stacy ask what happens when a nation of consumers goes into cold state credit freeze? And is Warren Buffett’s Dow 1,000,000 possible in such a state? Max interviews Charles ‘Chuck’ Johnson of GotNews.com about how his operation managed to take down the billions-of-dollars establishment candidates and media empires in this latest US election series. He also reveals who his deep political sources claim is the source of funding for the Steele dossier.
