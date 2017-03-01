CERN Demonic Portal Alpha-2 CERN Portal Video CERN Portal Demons caught on Camera Antimatter
Our universe may soon be cold and dead, thanks to scientists poking the bear of physics, in the CERN experiment known as Alpha-2. They have seen through a portal to the "other side". The biggest high energy physics lab in the world, is CERN, home of the Large Hadron Collider, so large that it sits on both sides of the border, between France and Switzerland. The name of CERN itself is a contraction of Cernunnos, the horned god of the underworld, worshipped by the ancient Celts. Cernunnos is a symbol of man's greed. He carries a purse filled with coin. At the Geneva headquarters, stands a statue of Shiva, a divine being of the Hindus, and a destroyer of worlds. This deity, for many thousands of years, has been associated with annihilation. Shiva is the ravisher, which ultimately destroys all things, including the Earth. The logo of CERN incorporates the number of the beast, 666, as predicted by Revelation, chapter 13. The headquarters has been a staging area, for midnight satanic rituals. When the collider was under construction, excavators unearthed Roman ruins of the 4th century. The Collider was built on the site of a Roman temple for the worship of Apollo. As a jealous god, Apollo's name was most often associated with destruction. Today scientists are preparing to throw the power switch, on the newest Alpha project. The purpose of the Alpha series, is the creation of antimatter. Before the year 2016, man had succeeded in producing, only loose particles of the exotic substance. However last year, the Alpha team synthesized for the first time, complete atoms of negatively charged matter, specifically, antihydrogen. Every time that antimatter is retrieved from the pit, it brings with it by definition, destruction and chaos. The pit, of course, is Hades, and our unbridled scientific foray, now threatens to release a literal "hell on Earth". CERN's chief executive officer, Rolf-Dieter Heuer, described it as breaking though a wall. His Director of Research, Sergio Bertolucci, said that once this door has been opened, something may come out of it. When the gates of hell are opened, by men who play God, interdimensional beings will be given free passage, and emerge from the portal, with a taste for human destruction. Against these beings we have already been warned, for centuries. One of the working physicists at CERN was Dr. Edward Mantill. According to colleagues, he had not slept for days, when in July of 2016, he locked himself inside his office. After one week of failing to keep his appointments, he was found behind his filing cabinet, mortally wounded from a self-inflicted gunshot. Papers had been burned in his wastebasket, and the rest of his experimental data was permanently deleted from his computer, by means of a low-level format of the hard drive, except for one text file. Although the interdimensional door had not yet been opened, the text file of Dr. Mantill's last words, revealed that in spite of the fact that the portal was not yet open, experimenters were able to see through it, to the other side. In one of his own experiments, he saw a frightening scene from three years into the future, when CERN scientists could be sreen in panic mode, struggling to close the open gateway. A black hole was released, which consumed our very planet, within three short days. Stephen Hawking, the semi-paralyzed English physicist, predicted CERN would trigger a bubble of vacuous decay, expanding at the speed of light. Even Astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson sounded an alarm, when he said, if someone wanted to blow up the planet, this would be a good way to do it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment