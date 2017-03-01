Lionel Destroys The Big Budowsky: Deep State Media Russian Conspiracy Theory Ripped to Shreds
This is not for the faint-hearted. We're talking brutal. While Western media and Twitter have been busy looking for Russian fingerprints around the U.S. election Wikileaks pointed out that a social network giant even tried to back one side in the presidential campaign. The whistleblower published an e-mail in which Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer proposes helping Hillary Clinton's campaign chief Sheryl Sandberg added she was 'thrilled' about the progress Hillary was making. The e-mail exchange dates back to the U.S. presidential camapign in 2016. RT discussed this with Brent Budowsky - columnist with political website The Hill, and media analyst Lionel.
Bob Chapman
