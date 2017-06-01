Japan Issues Warning After North Korea Launches Another Projectile, Vows to Sink Country
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, which reportedly passed through Japan’s airspace near Hokkaido, triggering a public alert. It's believed to have fallen in the Pacific Ocean some 2,000 km east of the island. “North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning,” the JCS said. The missile reached an altitude of 770 km and covered a distance of 3,700 km before falling into the ocean, according to South Korea's military.
Posted by Bob Chapman
