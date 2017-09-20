It Begins, Central Bank Shake-Up & The Control Of The Fed
Canadian's are living paycheck to paycheck and if the paycheck was late most would not be able to pay their bills. Toronto real estate is beginning to pop and it looks like we are entering a bear market. The central banks balance sheet is growing even though they have said they are going to shrink it. Stanley Fischer resigns it looks like central bankers are starting to jump ship. Deutsche bank says everywhere you look you see a bubble and it is the central banks free money policy.
Bob Chapman
