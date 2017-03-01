Hubble Takes Picture Of Pyramid On The Moon?
Why did we never go back to the moon? Undoubtedly man’s greatest achievement, a feat which has apparently, never been attempted again. There are many conspiracy theories surrounding the moon missions, some for good reasons and others not so… A mission to the moon or indeed mars, should be an experience which unites humanity under a common goal, yet alas, this unity rarely occurs. It is a well-known fact that Knowledge is power, yet unfortunately, this fact can often breed deceit and deception. For it is believed by some, that knowledge only makes one powerful, when it is concealed from another, regardless of whether this always be accurate within reality... Because of this system of accumulating and protecting power, space going nations have gone to tremendous efforts to conceal things from the public, and indeed each other. One must then wonder, if such effort is undertaken in the concealment of information, what specific information could these they be protecting? The United States government for example, demands astronomers, astronauts, and many other workers at NASA, sign an oath of confidentiality. Upon breaking this oath, you could face a conviction of treason, a crime which carries the death penalty. However, regardless of this, over the past few years more and more individuals from around the world, have bravely began to blow the whistle on these secrecies… Dr. Ken Johnston, former director of NASA's Department of Photographic Evidence, has stated that during his stay at the agency, he was able to see original photographs of countless ruins, pyramids, and intact temples all resting upon the moon. Not only are there now a number of independent testimonies, made by numerous figures from within these space agencies, and the accompanying programs, confessing to the concealment of ancient ruins on the moons surface, but we also have compelling physical evidence of such structures, including photographs released by NASA themselves. One was snapped by the Apollo 17 astronauts in 1972. Subsequently uploaded to the official NASA website, it was originally labelled as “over exposed,” however, as technology have evolved, and computer software has become more inept at refining images, it has revealed something amazing... Along with the apparent pyramidal structure clearly seen within this image, some investigators have also highlighted a possible monolith in the foreground… Was space odyssey trying to tell us something? Predictably, many people have come forward attempting to discredit this discovery, yet fortunately for us, in the December of 2008, the Hubble space telescope took some extremely intriguing images of its own… Images which seem to corroborate the once over exposed Apollo photo… Do these images actually show ancient ruins upon the surface of the moon? If this is the case, how did they get there, or more importantly who could have built them? Are these relics proof of an ancient space going civilisation? Or maybe extra-terrestrial activity…
Posted by Bob Chapman
