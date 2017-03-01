Greg Palast - Puerto Rico On the Brink & How Trump Really Lost
Big Picture Interview - The devastation in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria is on an apocalyptic scale. Eighty percent of the island's agricultural industry was destroyed - flooding is rampant - and most of the population could be without power for as many as six months. This is the kind of disaster we're only going to see more of as climate change kicks into gear - but for the banksters that already have Puerto Rico in their grasp - it could be just another chance to bleed the island dry. For more on how the vulture capitalists have ruined Puerto Rico - and how they could use Hurricane Maria as a launching bad for more of their financial piracy - I'm joined by Greg Palast.
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Greg Palast
