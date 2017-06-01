Gerald Celente - North Korea Wants Peace, Does America Want War?
This whole North Korea nonsense is just fear porn and distraction, pay it no heed. The better story is coming out of Syria where some captured ISIS shitmen claim that US forces evacuated 2 head ISIS commanders and their families of European descent and then returned and evacuated 20 more head ISIS commanders. They were evacuated from an area where ISIS are encircled and are being exterminated. The Russians hit them a couple of days ago with 3 Caliber missiles and hit their major communications, ammo/weapons depot and another place where a large number of fighters were, now they are just about finished. Seems America had to evacuate these ISIS commanders because if they were captured the info they'd provide could be a major problem for the US govt
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Gerald Celente
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment