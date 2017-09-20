Florida braces for “strongest storm ever” as Hurricane Irma approaches
Hurricane Irma is steadily moving towards Florida after unleashing its fury on a string of Caribbean islands. The Category 5 storm slammed Barbuda early Wednesday, before hitting St. Martin and Anguilla. With winds speeds of 185 miles per hour, Irma is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, where Irma is expected to make landfall this weekend, RT’s Marina Portnaya reports.
Posted by Bob Chapman
