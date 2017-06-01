FEMA CAMPS They're planning to kill everyone and heres how WAKE UP!
Weak up People we live in the Most Terrorist Country in the Wold. Our problem is not Korea, Russia or Iran but our Government. We will get killed by our Army (Friends, Families and Kids). We've been supporting and boosting our destruction. Do you still hope that someone will still make America Great or a Grave for all of us. If you still think that you are a Patriot, it's time to show it. Time is running fools.
