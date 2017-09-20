END TIMES SIGNS: LATEST EVENTS (SEP 03, 2017) HURRICANE IRMA,STRANGE EVENTS, NORTH KOREA HYDERGON
The Bible talks about how the rulers and the controllers of this world are trying to control the weather and they go about trying to change the seasons and the times and the things that of natural order on this earth. The forces of evil the NOAA, Raytheon, Lockhead and the weather manipulators are running with Satan this is the verse that talks about the Anti Christ trying make changes to the times, the seasons and such things of natural order of GOd to his own perverted ways. Daniel 7:25He will try to change their sacred festivals and laws, and they will be placed ... the seasons and the law; and they shall be given into his hand until a time and ..
Posted by Bob Chapman
