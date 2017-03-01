End of the World !! Mysterious Events ‘Signs Nibiru is COMING September 23’
Could PLANET X, 7X, NIBIRU, or THE RED DRAGON which ever you choose to call it, really be on a collision course with JUPITER this SEPTEMBER 23, 2017? Prophecies and scientist say it very well may be. This past month a long lost book of ancient texts has been slowly opening the doors to many questions about our solar system and just what may be hiding in the stars. Scientist and scholars over the past year have found several hidden passages confirming Biblical Prophecies for this coming Sept.23, 2017. On September 23, 2017 the sun will be in the zodiac constellation Virgo — “a woman clothed with the sun”. The moon will be at the feet of Virgo — “with the moon under her feet”. The ‘nine’ stars of the zodiac constellation Leo, plus three planets (Mercury, Venus, and Mars), will be at the head of Virgo — “on her head a crown of 12 stars”. The planet Jupiter will be in the center of Virgo, and, as the weeks pass after September 23, Jupiter will exit Virgo to the east, past her feet, so to speak — “She was with child and wailed aloud in pain as she labored to give birth”. Jupiter is the largest of the planets, the “king” of the planets, so to speak — “She gave birth to a son, a male child, destined to rule all the nations with an iron rod”.
Bob Chapman
