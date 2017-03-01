Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Tuesday 9/19/17: Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, Mike Cernovich
Date: Tuesday September 19, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, September 19th: Trump Calls Out United Nations - Trump visits the UN to declare the globalist body will no longer enrich itself at America's expense. Gab CEO Andrew Torba joins today's show to discuss how tech giants like Google are threatening to shut down his pro-free speech website in the name of fighting "hate speech." Nature's Brands CEO Marc Gonsalves also joins us to talk about how to incorporate naturally-based products into our lives and avoid toxic brands. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
