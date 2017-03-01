Emails Prove Facebook Helped Hillary Campaign #FacebookLeaks | Jack Posobiec Periscope
FBI document dump reveals secrets of Clinton probe as new director nominee faces Senate
There’s Julian Assange and the WikiLeaks, who strategically released email after email, exposing the DNC’s massive corruption. He helped shed light on the massive corruption going on at the highest levels of government with his classified leaks. There’s been heroes such as Seth Rich, who conspiracy theorists have suggested was murdered after leaking said emails to Julian Assange—many have been pushing for a federal investigation into this supposed “accidental” murder just 5 days after the documents were copied. Now, however, the new string of attacks against the DNC have been via anonymous accounts on Twitter. It’s a genius plan, really—Twitter’s nature and high conservative follower count allows information to spread like WILDFIRE. …and once it’s picked up by a bigger fish, like Cernovich, Baked Alaska, or Laura Loomer, it’s game over for liberals. Millions of conservatives will instantly be informed of the high level Democratic corruption, and Twitter won’t be able to stop the rapid spread of its awareness. This is likely why an anonymous hacker recently chose to dump a whopping 28,000 private Hillary emails via his Twitter account: Twitter users were initially skeptical, with some suggesting that the files may lead to a virus, but after being verified by several high profile users, a massive onslaught of re-tweets began. Since then, several major news outlets have picked up on the story, and it’s only a matter of time before Donald Trump sees the message which was specifically tweeted at him, implying that he now has an obligation to prosecute Hillary.
