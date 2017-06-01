De-Dollarization Begins, China Readies Yuan Base Crude Oil
Countries are now starting to make laws to control cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The everyday American cannot afford to live and cannot live the American dream. China is now pushing the agenda to de-dollarize. China will be backing crude oil using the yuan that will also be backed by gold. The western financial system is now moving to the east. The central bankers have completed the setup and is now getting ready to switch over.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment