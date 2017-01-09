David Icke Shatters The Antifa Left Alt Right Paradigm
"If you go far enough to the left and far enough to the right you actually meet them both on the same ground because they're the same mentality using a different label" - David Icke Recent events in both Charlottesville Virginia and Berkeley California show the true state of the current left right divide in America where those on the so called tolerant left are clashing with the now infamous "alt right". In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth interviews David Icke about what the endgame is to this false left right paradigm and more importantly what the ultimate solution should be when it comes to dealing with anyone on the opposite side of the political spectrum.
Posted by Bob Chapman
