Chances of new financial system announcement & US civil war both skyrocketing Ben Fulford 09 4 2017
For decades the United States Department of Defense used tax paying dollars to research psychic phenomenon such as telepathy, precognition, remote viewing, and astral projection or out of body experiences. This program was called the Stargate Project. These are all aspects connected with secret societies and occultism. New Age teachings promote the concepts of telepathy, astral projection, and remote viewing. The Jesuit priest Pierre Teilhard de Chardin was a developer of the modern New Age belief system through his book The Phenomenon of Man. The Jesuits are considered by most to be a occult society and were originally connected with the Alumbrados or Illuminati of Spain during the 16th century. The Thule Society developed the German Workers Party which was redeveloped into the Nazi Party. The Nazis SS was structured off the Jesuit Order. The Nazis were really a pagan spiritual supremacist group involved in merging technologies with forms of sorcery. Rudolf von Sebottendorf founded the Thule Society and was a Freemasonic Sufist trained in alchemy, astrology, and numerology. Alchemy is about the manipulation of the human psyche and biology through chemicals. Astrology is about interpreting emanational signs to predict likely events based on the law of cause and effect. Numerology is about developing words and phrases into geometry which gives the words and phrases more influence through geometric structure. Numerology is for designing spells. After WWII Nazi scientists and intelligence officers were brought into the United States under Operation Paperclip. Nazi scientists helped to develop the US rocket programs, NASA, DARPA, and electronic systems. The Nazis were also financed and promoted by some American businessmen and companies like Henry Ford, Chase Bank, General Electric, IBM, and Standard Oil. Heinz Schlicke worked for Allen-Bradley a division of Rockwell Automation and specialized in electromagnetic emissions and was president of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Society. The modern day electronics are emitting electromagnetic emissions or radio frequency interferences using geometric structures for the purpose of hacking into the human nervous system. US Patent 6506148 under Loos Hendricus G. is titled "Nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitors" and his other patent is US Patent 6,238,333 titled "Remote Magnetic Manipulation of nervous systems" and both support the scientific basis for using electromagnetic frequencies emitted from electronics to manipulate the human physiology. Erich Traub was a Nazi virologist who was brought into the United States and worked at Plumb Island which is believe to be the source for Lyme disease. IG Farben was a chemical company that developed the deadly chemical agent Zyklon B used by the Nazis for carrying out genocides. IG Farben was redeveloped into several chemical and pharmaceutical companies like Bayer. Alchemy is covert chemical warfare. The Rosicrucian Order is a secret society of alchemists established in Germany during the 17th century. DARPA is involved in protein engineering which has the capabilities of changing DNA structure. Operation Paperclip also brought in Nazi physicists like Friedwardt Winterberg and Arthur Rudolph. Particle Accelerators are used as covert nuclear powered weapons on society even on an individual level. Through the BAE developed HAARP they can shift magnetism generated from particle accelerators through ionization radiated from HAARP's frequencies. Ionization effects the magnetic molecules in the atmosphere causing them to transfer through the vector known as the magnetic moment. They can create a increased negatively charged magnetic field over someone's home causing more downward pressure on those in the affected region by moving the magnetism around by ionizing selected parts of the atmosphere.
