Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 9/4/17: Labor Day Best of Replay
Date: Monday September 04, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, September 4th - Labor Day: We bring you a powerful lineup of recent guests and discussions for this Labor Day holiday. Philosopher Stefan Molyneux explains the human awakening taking place, and Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Michael Zimmermann break down their recent experiences with the alt-left, their lack of empathy for Americans and the Texas floods that have left thousands homeless. Tune in!
