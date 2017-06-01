BREAKING: UN Calls For WORLD CURRENCY! - A Global "New Deal" Under The SDR!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen regarding the recent but predictable call by Mukhisa Kituyi, chief of UNCTAD (the U.N. trade and development agency) to implement a global "New Deal" like that of FDR's in order to give the global economy a "makeover for the 21st century." Of course, under FDR's "New Deal" in the 1990s, gold was seized in order to create the ESF as well as later the IMF and vast amounts of currency was printed. The IMF is desperately attempting to implement their global centrally planned cashless currency into the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) and the power shift is happening at a scale the world has never seen before. As China, India, Australia, Sweden among countless other countries push forward a cashless system, slowly but surely (except in the case of China and India), the IMF is looking at relocating to Beijing, China and the central planners are scrambling to enforce this agenda on the populace as soon as possible. The fiat system is crumbling at its foundation and it can only be sustained for a short time longer. Interest rates will have to go in the negative and the only way for this to be beneficial in the longer term is if the currency made up of localized currencies under one system is digital. This is why the disturbing push towards this system is so pertinent today. The global order is here and it will only take a few more maneuvers for it to be definitive. It is more important than ever for people to decentralize and insure their wealth. For people to be independent and self sustainable. To be financially responsible and educated. We will continue to cover this issue as we have. Stay tuned!
Posted by Bob Chapman
