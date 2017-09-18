Benjamin Fulford : Donald Trump to go on November begathon to Asia
Benjamin Fulford Update - Sep 18, 2017
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to go to Asia in November, officially to attend an APEC meeting but in reality to go on a begathon, multiple sources agree. The begathon is aimed at getting money to keep the bankrupt US corporate government going beyond the December extension it was given by its mostly Asian creditors. The US corporate government was given enough money to continue operation for 3 months after its September 30th fiscal year end payments deadline because “they threatened to destroy the planet,” Asian secret society sources confirmed during a meeting last week with representatives of the White Dragon Society. In other words, they confirmed the entire recent North Korean brouhaha is nothing but a major extortion campaign. The WDS, for its part, recommended that the Asians give the US corporate government a choice for beyond December: “either accept the next payments through Canada in exchange for Canadian led reform of your political and economic system or else we will call your bluff on all out nuclear war.” It is a pretty safe bet what the Americans would do if forced to choose between nuclear holocaust and Canadians.
