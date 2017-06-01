America Is The Poorest First World Country Linh Dinh
This is what the American Dream of the super rich of America is all about. It is all about controlling the masses.
The truth shall set you free, the United States does not make or manufacture anything other than War and Usery that in the end drives the citizens down into poverty , we cannot keep up with the rate of inflation whith stagnant salaries for the average American repeat average American
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment