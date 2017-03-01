Anonymous Will This Destroy Or Save Us?
Technology is good if is in good hands to help others but unfortunately is in the wrong hands right now. The elite spends a lot of money for the technology to defeat and spit in God's face. They want to use artificial intelligence to replace us because they want to rule the whole world and for that 99% of the population needs to die. The new toy is the microchip to have absolute control on humans and that's is too much. Praying God to stop these craziness and make this planet a better place to live.
