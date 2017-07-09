Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 9/7/17: Joni Turner, Mike Cernovich, Edwin Black
Date: Thursday September 07, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, September 7th: Irma Threatens Florida Nuke Plants - A laptop Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz fought to keep prosecutors from examining may have been planted for police by her since-indicted DNC staffer, Imran Awan, and multiple nuclear plants in Florida lie in the path of Hurricane Irma. We'll speak with attorney Joni Turner about a lawsuit against fake news network CNN, and discuss the ongoing eugenics movement with author Edwin Black. Mike Cernovich will also break down Trump's surprise deal with Democrats, and we'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
