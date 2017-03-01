Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Sunday 9/24/17: Shepard Ambellas
Date: Sunday September 24, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, September 24th: Trump Boycotts The NFL - Trump's approval ratings have spiked since he called out NFL players for disrespecting the National Anthem at a rally on Friday, and he's urged Americans to boycott the League. Also, Chancellor Angela Merkel has won a 4th term in the German general election. We'll break down what that means for Europe and the world. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
