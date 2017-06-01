Venezuela Readies For U.S Invasion,

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Trump's strong words against Venezuela, the legal youtube lawsuits involved with H3H3 and Sargon of Akkad. Debbie Wasserman Schulz IT staffer Imran Awan being in more trouble. The ousting of Sebastian Gorka plus a lot more
CRAZY? TRUMP PRONOUNCES THAT VENEZUELANS ARE SUFFERING FROM FAMINE AND POVERTY AND VIOLENCE- AND HIS REMEDY FOR THIS HUMAN SUFFERING IS A MILITARY OPTION WHICH HE WILL NOT SPECIFY ON?ReplyDelete
IS THIS MAN CRAZY, OR IS IS BRAIN JUST PLAIN ILLOGICAL AND OFF THE RAILS. THE BEST THING FOR A STARVING PEOPLE IS A WAR MR TRUMP? LIKE IN YEMEN, VENEZUELA, SYRIA, PALESTINE.SOMALIA, ERITREA. (IS THAT ENOUGH?) YOU ARE OUT OF YOUR MIND OR ALZEIHEMERS IS STARTING TO SHOW UP IN YOUR LACK OF LOGIC. BUT ANYTHING AN ISREALI JES DOES IS JUST FINE BECAUSE THAT CREEP JARED IS YOUR CHEIF ADVISER? YOU ARE NUTS MAN.
OR THEY PAID YOU ENOUGH BILLIONS TO MAKE YOU LOOK THE OTHER WAY. YOU CAN´T WIN THIS ONE LIKE MOSSAD AND JFK. YOU ARE ANOTHER DEAD MAN WALKING.