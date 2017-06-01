Inside American Hate - Shocking Documentary 2017

Cops are corrupt and sadistic. Sheriff deputies, police officers and HWP troopers make up the world's largest terrorist group. Claiming towns, counties and states. Beating, raping robbing and murdering good people of all colors including white. Open your eyes to who the real threat comes from, these cops are monsters
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment