Trumps Pivot That Will Bring On End Of U.S Empire

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Donald Trumps latest move that is being cheered on by neo cons and main stream media but will ultimately have a negative effect on the United States. We go into inner politics between people like Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon. Most importantly other recent changes within the white house and Trump administration.
