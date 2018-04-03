The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 8/31/17: R.C. Maxwell, Tommy Robinson
Date: Thursday August 31, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, August 31st - US Brings Fire And Fury To NK Border - The United States sent nuke-ready jets to drop bombs near the North Korean border after Kim Jung Un' s most recent missile launch. Trump supporter R.C. Maxwell, who was recently attacked at a Trump rally, will join today's show. Tommy Robinson joins the broadcast to break down the latest news from the U.K. and Lt Col. Tony Shaffer will expose the deep state war against Trump. Tune in to this worldwide transmission!
