The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 8/28/17: Trump Harvey News, Joel Skousen
Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Monday, August 28th - Harvey Distracts From Deep State Coup - As Hurricane Harvey tears apart the Gulf Coast, the deep state is moving in on President Trump. Also, we' ll cover the Antifa mob who violently attacked peaceful protesters at a pro-Trump rally in Berkeley and continue with our coverage of Hurricane Harvey. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment