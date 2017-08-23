The Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Wednesday 8/23/17: Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Date: Wednesday August 23, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, August 23rd - Trump Rises From Ashes in Phoenix - The fake news media questions the president's mental health following a massive rally in Arizona where he took the lying MSM to task. CNN claims the president's speech was "angry" and "divisive;" meanwhile the violent Alt-Left led a counter-protest in which they assaulted police. On today's show, Dr. Steve Pieczenik continues his breakdown of Trump's foreign policy. And Sheriff Joe Arpaio joins the show for an exclusive interview you won't see anywhere else. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
