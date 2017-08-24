The Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Thursday 8/24/17: Trump is Crazy, Roger Stone
Date: Thursday August 24, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, August 24th - Trump To Pardon Sheriff Joe - At a rally on Tuesday, Donald Trump hinted that he will soon pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio. On today's show, Roger Stone explains Trump's Afghanistan strategy and how information is being kept from POTUS. Also, Antonio Sabato Jr., an Italian actor and model running for Congress, joins the program to discuss his ongoing battle against California Democrats. We'll take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
