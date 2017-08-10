TEXE MARRS - President Trump is Confronted by a Wicked Nation
It seems our government and world is run by demonic JUs ...they select their loyal lapdogs to run for President..we choose which of the lapdogs we feel is the least evil...then when their Zio minion becomes President they let the JUish deep state do whatever they want ..while they find ways to steal our tax dollars, sell out America or whatever they can do to get richer! The Zio JUs don't care because they want the destruction of America all part of their satanic plan!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Texe Marrs
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
TEXE, GOD NEVER TOLD YOU THAT ISLAM WAS A BAD RELIGION. YOU TALK WITHOUT THINKING.ReplyDelete
READ THE BIBLE BECAUSE IT IS FULL OF ACCUSATIONS AND CASTIGATATIONS AGAINST JEWS. RON