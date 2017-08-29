Robert Steele - Trump Running Out Of Time, It's Now Or Never

Robert David Steele is an American activist and former Central Intelligence Agency clandestine services case officer. He is known for his promotion of open-source intelligence. Wikipedia
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
NORTH KOREA IS NOT HEADED TOWARDS USA.ReplyDelete
THE USA IS HEADED TOWARDS THE NORTH KOREA IS MORE THE TRUTH. ISN´T 75 YEARS OF WAR ENOUGH.
ALL THE DRUGS WHICH GET FUNNELED THROUGN N. KOREA TO USA THROUGH OFFICIAL SOURCES FOR PACKIGING AND DOMESTIC SALE. IF YOU IGNORANT AMERICANS ONLY UNDERSTOOD HOW YOU ARE BEING PLAYED FOR FOOLS.
BUT IT SURE IS EXTREMELY PROFITABLE FOR THE BUSH, CLINTON OBAMA,TRUMP. KUSHNER, ETC, USA REAL MAFIA GANGS.