RADIATION AND 5G WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY: WHAT THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
. people like to pretend to be 'skeptics' and say all the time there's nothing to see here, the government says everything is safe, and you're a crazy conspiracy theorist....yet... look at the rates of autism and cancer increasing the past decades, its INSANE! But those fake 'skeptics' just want to live in denial because at a subconscious level they are too scared to face the truth and not ready for it. They say that nothing is that bad for us. Every time someone brings up evidence that all these various things are causing bad health, they all shrug it off in denial. So what's causing these problems then?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment