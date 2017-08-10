Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Putin Declares Independence From The Rothschild Banking System






The dealers are overweight on SUVs as the market turns. The growth of the auto industry has stalled. People spend most of their money on  autos, and auto parts, these are included in retail. Russia declares independence from the Rothschild banking system.

 






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

1 comment:

  1. THE JEW BANKERS GET THROWN OUT ONE MORE TIME.
    WE HAVE SEEN THIS MOVIE BEFORE HAVEN´T WE.
    IT´S A START AND WE KNOW WHERE THE SECOND ACT LEADS TO, NOW MOSTLY MADE INTO MUSEUMS IN EUROPE.
    A STUPID REMINDER OF WHAT KEEPS THE SAME MISTAKES REPEATING IN THE SAME GREEDY CIRCLE.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)