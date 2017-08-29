Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

North Korea, Is A Major Conflict Headed Our Way





The Podesta group is now being subpoenaed by Mueller. Obama quietly closed 100,000 immigration cases. North Korea fires missile towards Japan, blows up during flight. US, South Korea and Japan pushing for a tough response in the UN.Trump says all options are on the table. Nikki Haley wants action, time for talk is over. US tests new nuclear bomb devices. Iraqi forces close to liberating al-Tanf. Israel says that wanted to bomb Assad.






