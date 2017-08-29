FBI Stonewalls Release of Clinton Emails
Good morning, I’m still reporting on: FBI Stonewalls Release of Clinton Emails, 1771
Synopsis: The FBI is refusing to release open records to a lawyer trying to have former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prosecuted for perjury.
And get this – the reason the FBI is giving is that there is a lack of public interest in this case and so therefore they don’t have to give up the records.
Attorney Ty Clevenger, the lawyer trying to get Mrs. Clinton and her personal attorneys disbarred for their handling of her official emails has now run into on unprecedented FBI stonewall in response to a simple Freedom of Information Act request.
In an unprecedented “dog-ate-the-homework” excuse, the head of the FBI records management section, David M. Hardy wrote to Mr. Clevenger yesterday:
“It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA.”
President Trump needs to immediately remove Mr. Hardy from duty – like tomorrow morning.
Ok. Please, would someone please put up one of those polls that go to President Trump’s attention when it hits 100,000 signatures. Let’s help Mr. Clevenger out.
I’m still reporting from Washington. Good day.
Posted by Bob Chapman
