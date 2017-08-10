North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan

North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan early on Tuesday, the Japanese government said.
The
government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take
precautions, but public broadcaster NHK said there was no sign of
damage.
The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the
missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local
time (2106 GMT).
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment