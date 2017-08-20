Linda Moulton Howe Aliens Sent a Message, This is What it Said [FULL VIDEO]
Linda Moulton Howe has translated squares and ones on an alien message, they turned out to be binary code, part of which included a cryptic warning about star systems in Orion and Zeta Reticuli.
This is another Linda Howe Classic, she explains that these particular messages (and UFOs) seem to come from human time-travellers, who live thousands of years from now in our future, in Nuremberg, Germany at latitude 49o 27’ North, longitude 11o 05’ East. Their purpose is to “protect humanity” over long periods of historical time, by watching and/or influencing the flow of events in past eras.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Linda Moulton Howe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Complex text, ideas? an idea to be dangerous, needs beforehand the danger, the stress, the moment of insecurity. ideas are not dangerous they are Janus forms, neither good or bad. the bad is the consequence of a bad idea. wars are a bad idea, as it engenders ideas of insecurity, anxiety. Therefore, to comprehend the present on a better footing, is advisable to end all wars, otherwise confusion will reign.ReplyDelete