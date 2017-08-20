It's So Quite You Can Hear A Pin Drop, Is Something About To Happen?
A judge approves a warrant to investigate Antifa. The Guardian is pushing censorship. Lavrov says the Afghanistan strategy that Trump proposed is a dead end. Afghanistan has many players in the country and huge amount of natural resources. Russian Ambassador to Sudan died of a heart attack. Russia flies bombers near North Korea. Russia pushing peace in Libya, trying to get both sides to cooperate. US flies a B-52 bomber of Raaqa but did not bomb the area. The cabal pushing the idea that Syria is responsible for the chemical attacks and Russia is still waiting for the proof.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
