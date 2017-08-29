DOLLAR CRASH: Debt Ceiling Decision Will Not End Well!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the upcoming debt ceiling decision happening on September 29th and how it will not only lead to a "government shutdown" but will likely lead the way towards the epic fiat dollar crash. The probability of a bad outcome following the debt ceiling decision is vast. Recently, Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi among others met in Jackson Hole Wyoming to map out policy and decide what to do next. It's likely the debt ceiling decision was high on the radar and with that said, it looks like there may be an imminent risk to Yellen that she will be removed from the Fed and likely replaced by someone else equally horrible. Some people in Jackson Hole proposed another fiscal stimulus! This just means going into more debt, government infrastructure manipulation as the government builds and builds in an attempt to fool the markets. The problem is, the more debt you force at something, the less output. This is all happening as the US dollar is swapped for other currencies and assets throughout the world as it loses its recognition as being the world reserve currency. Countries like Iran are looking to gold to replace the USD while we see Pound-Yuan swaps, the China UAE swap, Swiss Yuan swap, Yen Yuan swap. All this as the IMF eyes moving to Beijing in the near future and China continues to act as the testing ground for the cashless society while the IMF works towards incorporating centally planned cashless into the SDR. All fiat currencies eventually revert to their natural value of zero. They always have and always will. The US dollar is no different. The funny part about the potential government shutdown is that the government itself doesn't actually shut down, the government spends more money hiring people than they would anyways shutting down parks and monuments, stopping veterans from seeing memorials in order to simply annoy people and make them run back to the state to ask them to solve the problems they're creating. We will continue to report on this insanity as usual. Stay tuned! Video edited by Josh Sigurdson Featuring: Josh Sigurdson John Thore Stub Sneisen
Posted by Bob Chapman
