Anonymous - WARNING about RFID Microchips... (2017-2018)
Greetings Citizens of the World, we are Anonymous. It is possible that in the next few years, all citizens of America will eventually be tagged with microchips. These chips will be implanted to help identify individuals immediately. The technology will also be used to answer one question, namely “am I who I say I am”. RFID chips are small electronic devices that consist of a small chip and an antenna. The chip is able to store data, while the antenna allows the sending and receiving of information. When such an object is implanted into your body, and particularly your brain, it is unlikely to come with an easily-accessible “off” switch. Other electronics could be attached to the chip, without your knowledge. These could include GPS emitters, or perhaps even neuro-toxin emitters. Being implanted with brain chips is unlikely to endow you with all the knowledge of the universe, or martial arts prowess in a split-second, however. Instead, it will serve as the ultimate form of surveillance and subjugation. Considering what the US government has done thus far, with regards to NSA spying, we do not believe that this technology is only about “convenience”. It will be marketed as such, at least until everyone has one. There is a Wisconsin company called Three Square Market, which is offering to implant their employees with a RFID microchip the size of a grain of rice. The chip functions as an NFC-powered multi-purpose key/credit card identification tool that the company sees as the future. This company sells micro market technology running over 2000 kiosks in break rooms and other locations worldwide. The chips that at least 50 company employees had received on August 1st will allow them to make purchases at their company's own break room market, so it sure seems to be an alpha test of a potential product offering as much as it is an unusual perk. Employees will also be able to use the chip, implanted between the thumb and index finger, to open doors, use copy machines, log into computers, share business cards and store health information. Although this company's chip program is voluntary and directely related to its product offerings, this could lead on other companies to do the same thing until eventually we're all forced to get these chips implanted into our bodies. Belgian marketing firm New Fusion is also offering this technology, by giving their employees the chance to replace their existing ID cards with RFID chips implanted under their skin. The chip contains personal information and provides access to the company's IT systems and headquarters. The microchips used at NewFusion cost around 100 euros and are inserted between the thumb and index finger, very similar to the ones made by Three Square Market. Even back in 2015, a Swedish company implanted microchips in its staff which allowed them to use the photocopier, open security doors and even pay for their lunch. This has been going on for years now. It is believed there are now 10000 people across the world using microchip technology inside their bodies and this number could drastically increase. A lot of people might see this as a harmless piece of technology, but it could easily turn into something more sinister. We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget.
