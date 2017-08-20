Advanced Ancient Technology Discoveries That Will Blow Your Mind
If you have any interest in the history of mankind and aren't afraid to disregard mainstream history then you need to take a look at this video. Mounting scientific evidence shows that prior to the end of the Ice Age, 12,000 years ago, a very advanced civilizayion existed on Earth and they were using advanced high technology. This video will try to explain who built the ancient structures scattered throughout the continent. Incredible megalithic Buildings of immense size, weight, precision that really ask who did this?
Many stone structures are examined that appeared to have been at least partially created using advanced technologies that the Pharaohs simply did not have; technologies in some cases appear superior to our own. Geologists, stone masons, engineers and other professionals were consulted in order to create this work, along with experts on the oral traditions of this extremely ancient land, and the results will surprise you. Clearly there was a civilization before the Pharaohs who had advanced technologies.
