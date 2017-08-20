Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The World in the next 50 Years - Documentary











11:42 - The terrorist attack of the future will involve hacking into those cars and making them crash at high speed. Not just one but all of them in a certain area. Right now we have an issue with terrorists driving lorries into people. Imagine the future where the terrorist can be anywhere in the world and make a lorry or car drive into groups of people. Sometimes the future isn't great.﻿






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers