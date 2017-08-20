#Soros hiring $25 an hour protesters for #Charlottesville on Craigslist
Craigslist Ad for "$25 an hour protesters", for guess where .
The discovery of a craigslist ad posted last Monday, almost a full week
before the _____ protests, is raising new questions over whether paid
protesters were sourced by a Los Angeles based "public relations firm
specializing in innovative events" to serve as agitators in
counterprotests.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment