Islamophobia is an intellectual Imposture -- Zineb El Rhazoui
Zineb,a few months after the attack at Charlie Hebdo that shocked the world came to TEDxKalamata for a powerful speech. At her talk, is going to share her point view towards human rights, racism and freedom of speech.
Zineb El Rhazoui is a Moroccan-born French human rights activist and a columnist for the satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo. She published several articles on religious minorities in the journal Le Journal Hebdomadaire, an independent publication banned by the Moroccan government in 2010.
She co-founded the pro-democracy, pro-secularism movement MALI before joining Charlie Hebdo in 2011. After being arrested three times by the Moroccan government, El Rhazoui was eventually forced into exile in Slovenia. In 2013, she co-authored the comic book “The Life of Mohamed” with the slain Charlie Hebdo editor Stéphane Charbonnier.
